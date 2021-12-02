Moses Sumney announced an upcoming live album and film last month titled Live From Blackalachia, and has returned with a preview. The performance, reimagining songs from his most recent album Grae, was recorded in one take in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, and Sumney just shared “In Bloom,” the first single from the experience.

Live From Blackalachia, the album and film, are set to be released on December 10. Listen to “In Bloom” below.

