Motown is gearing up to release a collaborative album called Fire in Little Africa to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The upcoming release is made up of a collection of songs from various Oklahoma hip-hop artists.

According to a statement, the collection “gets to the truth of what happened on May 31 and June 1, 1921 when a white mob descended on the streets of Greenwood — then a prosperous Tulsa neighborhood known as Black Wall Street — and burned down the business district, destroying roughly 1,500 homes, killing hundreds and leaving thousands of Black Tulsans homeless.”

Fire in Little Africa, recorded over a 5 day period in 2020, was also captured in a documentary film set to be released later this year. The album is expected on May 28, three days before the tragedy’s 100th anniversary.