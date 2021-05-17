MTV is reviving the iconic series Behind The Music that originally ran on VH1 from 1997-2014. Billboard reported that the reimagined series is set to return on the Paramount Plus streaming service this summer.

So far, it has been revealed that fans can look forward to taking a deep dive into the lives of Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Ricky Martin and Huey Lewis.

MTV’s Behind The Music premieres on Paramount Plus on July 29. Watch a teaser for the new series below.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.