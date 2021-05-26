In July Mudhoney‘s album Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge will somehow turn 30!

To mark the occasion the band will release a deluxe anniversary reissue that will include a 15-track bonus LP and CD of extra material with seven previously unreleased songs. Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge: Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition also includes new cover art, archival photos, and a full-color poster. Plus, the first run of deluxe pressings will be on colored vinyl.

Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge: Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition arrives July 26th via Sub Pop. Check out the new video for “Ounce of Deception” Mudhoney just released…

