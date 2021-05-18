More large-scale live music is back, and, this time, from none other than hometown heroes My Morning Jacket! Brittany Howard will be co-headlining for a string of the shows, and other guests include Flock of Dimes, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Bedouine on select dates.

The shows kick off on August 27 at the Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, North Carolina. Check out the full itinerary below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Morning Jacket (@mymorningjacket)

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.