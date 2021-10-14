In celebration of their long-awaited new full-length, we’ll play entirely My Morning Jacket and related projects on release day! Tune in Friday, October 22nd from 8 am till 5 pm to hear album tracks from the past, side projects, Jim James produced artists and of course, lots of songs from the brand new self-titled release! Then, Laura Shine will play the Top Ten Most Requested MMJ songs for the Friday Ride Home from 5 – 6 pm, so keep an eye on WFPK socials to make your request!

Robert Beatty

Fill out the form below and enter to win a rare autographed test pressing of the new album!