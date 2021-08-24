Louisville’s own My Morning Jacket have announced their 9th album, the self-titled My Morning Jacket, due out October 22nd. We also have the first single, Regularly Scheduled Programming, which frontman Jim James has offered the following quote:

“This song really hits home for me after what we’ve gone through with the pandemic,” says My Morning Jacket’s frontman Jim James on the release of “Regularly Scheduled Programming.” “But even before then, it felt like so many of us were trading real life for social media, trading our own stories for the storylines on TV, trading our consciousness for drugs. We need to help each other wake up to real love before it’s too late.”

Check out the new single here:

And then a pair of interviews from last year with the band below:

