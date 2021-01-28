My Morning Jacket released their sophomore album At Dawn in 2001, and are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the album with an expanded reissue.

As a special addition, the At Dawn reissue includes Jim James‘ solo acoustic set from March 17th, 2001 in the Radiology X-ray Room of the old Student Health Center on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.

Erik Wofford, who recorded the set, recounted the special performance saying, “The main thing to take away from this is there is no artificial reverb on these tracks. That’s just what that surprisingly small 15×15 room with tile walls sounded like; essentially a chamber reverb. Jim liked reverb so much during this time that he loved being right in the middle of it, playing around with its natural decay. Notes are made a little more percussive so he could enjoy the wash of reverb bathing him, almost like a conversation with a room. This recording will stand out in my mind as one of the most special moments I’ve been involved in.”

Pre-orders for the 20th anniversary pressing of At Dawn quickly sold out on My Morning Jacket‘s website, but additional copies are available from Darla Records and will also be in select retailers on April 9.