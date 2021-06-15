Louisville’s own My Morning Jacket have announced the return of their One Big Holiday concert vacation next year.

In addition to three nights on a Mexican beach with MMJ, other acts scheduled to appear include Brittany Howard, Lord Huron, Sharon Van Etten, Black Pumas, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Steel Pulse. More performers and late night sets are still to be announced.

Still on the fence? A description of the event says: “New to the One Big Holiday experience is a one of a kind beachfront concert venue that’s been reimagined for this incredibly special event. My Morning Jacket will once again perform for three nights over the course of the trip, this time along the ocean at Moon Palace, an opulent resort located just south of Cancún. Guests are welcome to reserve a room at Moon Palace’s Sunrise, Nizuc, Golf Course or The Grand properties. Each section of the resort boasts a variety of restaurants, multiple bars, manicured pools and daily activities, all included in your package price. Spend your days lounging by the pool and beach, enjoying exclusive pool parties from artists hand-picked by MMJ, or exploring the nearby town of Puerto Morales.”

One Big Holiday takes place March 2nd-5th, 2022, at Riviera Cancun in Mexico. Tickets go on sale June 23rd. Past attendees can get theirs a day earlier. CLICK HERE for more info.

