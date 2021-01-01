My Morning Jacket drummer Patrick Hallahan jumped on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss the band’s now legendary 2017 New years Eve show ahead of the WFPK broadcast, hitting on their choice of covers, debuts, and the heavy weight that hung above due to this being one of their last before going on a then indefinite hiatus. Hallahan also gives us a glimpse into their next album, slated to arrive in 2021.