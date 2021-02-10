We already know about Patrick Hallahan‘s musical skills, now we’re going to get a look at his culinary prowess!

The My Morning Jacket drummer announced on social media he’ll be hosting a three-part series called In the Kitchen with Patrick Hallahan where he will show us “how to elevate ingredients, minimize waste, and stretch your dollar, all while having a blast cooking.”

The series starts February 21st, with additional episodes February 28th and March 7th, and will feature some surprise guests.

Click here for ticket details and check out this sneak peek…

