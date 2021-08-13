Nanci Griffith, a Grammy-winning self-described “folkabilly” singer and a Texas national treasure died today in Nashville.

She was 68. Her cause of death was undisclosed in a statement from her manager. “It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,”

Though Griffith never had a commercial hit single of her own, she was often covered by other artists. Included on the list are Kathy Mattea’s first Top 10 hit, “Love at the Five and Dime,” and Suzy Bogguss’ “Outbound Plane.” Griffith was also the first to record, “From a Distance”, which would later become a big hit for Bette Midler.

Her 1993 album “Other Voices/Other Rooms” won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album.

“A beautiful soul that I love has left this earth,” Bogguss wrote on Facebook. “I feel blessed to have many memories of our times together along with most everything she ever recorded. I’m going to spend the day reveling in the articulate masterful legacy she’s left us.”

Here’s a live version of “Love at the Five and Dime” recorded here in Louisville for the Lonesome Pine Special series.