I mean, c’mon, you can’t devote your entire young life to challenging— and beating Dave Grohl in drum-offs over and over, so 11 year-old musical phenom Nandi Bushell has moved on to another unfortunate victim: iconic Queen drummer, Roger Taylor!

Bushell shared on Instagram:

“I have just had another INCREDIBLE day! I just jammed with @rogertaylorofficial the AMAZING drummer from @officialqueenmusic!!! Mr Taylor was so nice and kind to me. We had a little drum battle then we jammed a few Queen songs. I am so grateful and truly appreciate all of these unreal experiences! Thank you Mr Taylor!!!”

Watch the fun unfold here…

