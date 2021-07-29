English singer-songwriter Nao has returned with the news of her next full-length album And Then Life Was Beautiful. The follow-up to 2018’s Saturn features a collaboration with serpentwithfeet, and the previously released track “Woman” featuring Lianne La Havas. Nao was featured on serpentwithfeet‘s “Heart Storm” earlier this year.

Just last week, Nao released a video for another single from the album titled “Messy Love.” And Then Life Was Beautiful is set for release on September 24. Watch the video for “Messy Love” and listen to the album’s title track below.

