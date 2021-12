Catalina is a Chilean-born, Nashville-based artist with a unique blend of alternative pop and Latin style. On her newest single “Distance,” the Santiago, Chile native pulls inspiration from the isolation we’ve all experienced since 2020. She describes the song as “a spin on the concept of ‘keeping one’s distance.'” But, don’t worry, this is a feel good tune to make the times a little easier.

“Distance” follows Catalina’s 2019 album Multifac√©tica. Listen to the new single below.