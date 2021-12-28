Natalie Imbruglia on Being “an uber fan” of The Strokes & Being Inspired by Eckhart Tolle

Natalie Imbruglia sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss Firebird, her first album of new material in over a decade. The Australian-British singer-songwriter tells us about the writer’s block that had her sidelined for the better part of the last decade, having a strong theme of independence on the record, and conjuring Bonnie Tyler and the 80s on Maybe It’s Great. Imbruglia also tells us about working with Albert Hammond Jr and being a self-professed “uber fan” of The Strokes, and also using author Echkart Tolle as inspiration.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.