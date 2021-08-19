When Nathaniel Rateliff released his solo album And It’s Still Alright last year, it was the product of not only his marriage ending, but also the loss of friend and producer, Richard Swift.

But now Rateliff will soon be back with his marvelous backing band the Night Sweats on a new album– their first since 2018’s Tearing at the Seams.

The Future arrives November 5th and according to Rateliff:

“When I was writing the record we were in the middle of a pandemic and our future looked pretty bleak. I just continue to try to write from a place of hope. Then my own neurosis, and maybe being a Libra gets in the way, and I can’t make up my mind. There is this constant back and forth battle in me personally and I am sure that comes out in my writing.”

Here’s our first hint of what’s to come, with the first single, “Survivor”…

