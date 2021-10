Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are gearing up for the release of their next album The Future, and just released a new single called “What If I.” The new song features backing vocals from Jenny Lewis and Lucius’ Jess Wolfe, and follows the release of “Survivor” and “Love Don’t.”

The Future is set to be released on November 5. Listen to “What If I” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.