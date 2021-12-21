Neil Finn on Crowded House, Tame Impala & UMO Remixes, and Fleetwood Mac

Neil Finn sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Dreamers Are Waiting, the first Crowded House album in eleven years. The songwriting legend discusses how joining Fleetwood Mac resulted in him wanting to revive Crowded House, and the messages that eventually made their way into the songs, including grandstanding in the media, great things emerging from chaos, and positivity as a form of rebellion. With those ideas in mind, Finn also reflects on so many young artists covering the band’s classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” as well as having Tame Impala and Unknown Mortal Orchestra remix To The Island, and his hopes that the current lineup of Fleetwood Mac will make an album.

