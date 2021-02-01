Canadian rock legend Neil Young has announced more previously unheard music for the Neil Young Archives. He published a post to his archives website yesterday to share his plans to release the previously recorded album Johnny’s Island. It was recorded shortly after the 1982 release Trans. The long-lost full-length album was recorded in 1982 at Commercial Recorders in Honolulu, Hawaii, and fans will finally get a chance to hear the tracks.

Young describes the album in the announcement on his website as “a complete album” that “includes a majority of unreleased including ‘Big Pearl,’ ‘Island in the Sun,’ and ‘Love Hotel,’ plus others you may have heard before.”

This follows the news of his upcoming live album and concert film Way Down in the Rust Bucket, set to be released on Feb 26. An official release date for “Johnny’s Island” has not yet been confirmed.