Neil Young has continued his extensive journey through the past with the most recent offering from his longstanding “Archives” series. This time, fans were surprised with the unexpected release of an album titled Summer Songs. The collection was originally recorded in 1987, and features Young playing every instrument on the record.

Some of the songs would later be revamped and included in later albums from Young, including American Dream, the Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young album that is titled after one of the songs. Young shared that the newly released versions “are significantly different from their subsequent master album releases”, and include “several completely new and unheard verses”.

Summer Songs is the first part of Neil Young Archives Volume III, and follows this month’s release of Barn, Young’s newest album with his longtime band Crazy Horse. Listen to Summer Songs in its entirety below.

