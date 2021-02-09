If you’re a Neil Young fan, you’ve no doubt been enjoying his “Fireside Sessions” series, where girlfriend Daryl Hannah records Young on her iPad performing from their home in Colorado.

“The Porch Episode” of the series consisted of seven songs, including “Ohio”, “Southern Man” and Bob Dylan‘s “The Times They Are A-Changin'”, which was released as the EP The Times in September of 2020.

Now comes word of a vinyl release of The Times that arrives February 19th!

NEIL YOUNG – THE TIMES TRACKLIST:

“Alabama” – 3:00

“Campaigner” – 3:28

“Ohio” – 2:49

“The Times They Are A-Changin’” (Bob Dylan) – 5:01

“Lookin’ for a Leader” – 4:11

“Southern Man” – 3:32

“Little Wing” – 4:45

But for now, enjoy his “Barnyard Episode”, where Young performs for a captive audience… of chickens!

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream