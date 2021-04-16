Netflix has a new biopic based on punk icon Joey Ramone in the works, and Pete Davidson is executive-producing and starring in the titular role. The new film, I Slept With Joey Ramone, is based on the memoir of the same title by Joey’s brother, Mickey Leigh.

Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXFilms (Netflix’s partner in the production), said of the film, “When you share a bed with someone — and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime — you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band — he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way.”

He added, “I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.”

The announcement of the new film came yesterday (April 15) on the 20th anniversary of Joey Ramone‘s passing. No release date for I Slept With Joey Ramone has been shared.