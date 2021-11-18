What happens when former Violent Femmes member Victor DeLorenzo teams up with Bauhaus‘ David J and multi-instrumentalist Darwin Meiners? Crickets. Specifically, a new collaboration called Night Crickets!

A press release states the band’s origins as:

“Night Crickets, a long distance groove affair conducted during the drawn out days of lockdown and beyond. Audio files shared from Los Angeles to Milwaukee, from London to the San Francisco Bay, and the ghosts of Candlestick Park shimmer through the fog, the Devil comes a-knocking on Peter Laughner’s door and Amanda Gorman conjures forth words of inspiration for the dawn of the new millennium….Hark! Night Crickets are chirping as the world is set on fire and the sun is going down.”

Night Crickets‘ debut album is called A Free Society and arrives January 21st via Omnivore Recordings.

Check out their trailer for a sneak peek…

