Blondie played Cuba for the first time ever in 2019. From that performance, comes a new concert documentary and EP.

Blondie: Vivir En La Habana focuses on the band’s debut appearance there, invited by the Cuban Ministry of Culture. Film director Rob Roth said in a statement, “When this opportunity came up I could not imagine not documenting it. I knew it was going to be special. We managed to pack in some really beautiful moments.” Check out the film’s trailer.

Blondie: Vivir En La Habana will premiere in early June at the Sheffield International Documentary Festival. The EP is set to be released on July 16th.

You can preview one of the songs from Blondie‘s first ever Cuban performance.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.