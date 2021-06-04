A new book about Daft Punk’s 2001 album Discovery will be out this September. Journalist Ben Cardew has compiled a series of interviews to look back on the album in the new book, titled Daft Punk’s Discovery: The Future Unfurled.

“I’ve been obsessed with Daft Punk for more than three decades,” Cardew shared in a statement. “One of the main reasons I wanted to write this book, though, was because they seem to be a bit misunderstood — it’s like the legend has overtaken them and I wanted to get behind that.”

Check out the cover for the upcoming book below.

