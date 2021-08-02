Producer/DJ Mark Ronson is the force behind a new documentary series on Apple+ TV.

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson “explores the intersection of technology and music innovation.” Ronson also talks with many artists about how they create their music.

Some of the artists and musicians featured include Paul McCartney, Kathleen Hanna, Questlove, Jonsi, Angel Olsen, the Beastie Boys, Josh Homme and Dave Grohl.

Each episode of Watch the Sound ends with an awesome musical collaboration and Ronson creating a song based on the shows theme. The series soundtrack appears at the bottom of the page.

Check out this clip of Ronson talking with Dave Grohl about how he became obsessed with the drums. And below that, a trailer for Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson featuring many of the artists appearing on the show. All six episodes are streaming now on Apple+ TV.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.