There’s a new documentary by Reverb that will no doubt entice fans of guitar and guitar gear!

Called “the most comprehensive look at how effects pedals have influenced the sound of popular music as we know it,” the doc features interviews with famous musicians and producers like Dinosaur Jr.‘s J Mascis, Wilco‘s Nels Cline, Blur‘s Graham Coxon, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins and more, as well as those who make the much-loved pedals.

In a press release co-director Dan Orkin said:

“The initial inspiration for The Pedal Movie was us asking how this strange little pocket of the music world grew into this massive community, with new pedals and companies continuously entering the fold. Today, there are thousands of builders churning out hundreds of thousands of pedals every year to an ever-growing community of music makers always on the lookout for new ways to express themselves. These little boxes have changed how people make music and ultimately, changed the course of popular music forever.”

The documentary is available for rent or purchase online right now.

Check out a trailer for The Pedal Movie…

