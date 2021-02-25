You may have heard that CBS All Access will be re-branded as Paramount+ in March and will feature reboots of iconic MTV and VH-1 shows, as well as lots of new content.

That’s exciting and all, but we’re most excited about a new docu-series from Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and his mom, Virginia Hanlon Grohl!

In 2017 Mrs. Grohl wrote a book called From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars, which boasted interviews with musicians’ moms about raising their musically-inclined offspring.

Now a six-part docu-series will further explore those relationships, with each episode centering on a single famous artist and their mother, with Dave and Virginia steering the ship.

Paramount+ is set to go live on March 4th, but launch dates for the new programs haven’t been announced yet.

Dave and Mama Grohl clearly have a close and playful relationship, as you can tell from this fun promotional video they did for the book launch in 2017…

