Fans of Dolly Parton who want to turn their infants on to her music will soon be able to do so.

Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton features 13 crib-friendly versions of Dolly‘s biggest hits (tracklist below). The album is set to be released on July 30th.

While you’re waiting, listen to this lullaby rendition of “Jolene”!

Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton Tracklist:

1. 9 to 5

2. Here You Come Again

3. Jolene

4. Little Sparrow

5. Hard Candy Christmas

6. Dumb Blonde

7. The Bridge

8. My Tennessee Mountain Home

9. Two Doors Down

10. The Grass is Blue

11. Coat of Many Colors

12. Islands in the Stream

13. I Will Always Love You

