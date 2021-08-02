After more than two years in the making, an authorized documentary on Led Zeppelin is finally finished.

Director Bernard MacMahon first announced the film back in May 2019 to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary in 2018.

The film, titled Becoming Led Zeppelin, marks the first time the members of Led Zeppelin have participated in a documentary during their 50 year career. MacMahon says the band granted him unprecedented access for the film.

In a statement, MacMahon said, “Becoming Led Zeppelin is a film that no one thought could be made. The band’s meteoric rise to stardom was swift and virtually undocumented. Through an intense search across the globe and years of restoration of the visual and audio archive found, this story is finally able to be told.”

Becoming Led Zeppelin also features new interviews with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, as well as archival footage of John Bonham, who died in 1980.

A premiere date for the documentary has not been set. In the meantime, you can hear a bootleg recording of Led Zeppelin‘s 1977 concert at Louisville’s Freedom Hall below.

