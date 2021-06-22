Metallica have announced a new tribute album.

The Metallica Blacklist is part of the band’s 30th anniversary celebration for their self-titled 1991 LP, known to most fans as the Black album. In addition to the tribute album, Metallica will also release four different CD versions of the Black album, seven LP editions, a box set and “The Black Album in Black & White” book.

The Metallica Blacklist features 53 artists covering the 12 songs on the Black album. Kentucky artists are well represented. My Morning Jacket covers “Nothing Else Matters”, as does Chris Stapleton. White Reaper contributes a version of “Sad But True”. And Cage the Elephant takes on “The Unforgiven”.

Other artists appearing on the tribute album include, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and Portugal. The Man. Profits from the sale of The Metallica Blacklist will be split between Metallica‘s charity, All Within My Hands, and each of the other artists’ charities.

For a list of all the charities involved, and a complete track list, CLICK HERE.

According to the band’s website, The Metallica Blacklist includes artists “spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite Black Album cut.”

Get a sneak peek of the artists and their songs in this trailer:

And don’t forget, Metallica is headlining TWO nights of Louder Than Life this year, September 24th & 26th.

