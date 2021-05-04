Fans of Louisville’s own My Morning Jacket can look forward to not one but TWO album reissues from the band very soon!

2003’s It Still Moves has been remastered and pressed on “golden smoke” colored vinyl. And 2008’s Evil Urges will be available as a double disc on “cream and black blob” vinyl. You can check out photos of the vinyl below. Both are set to be released on June 25th, but you can preorder HERE.

And don’t forget, My Morning Jacket headlines the first day of Railbird Festival, August 28th in Lexington!

