Andi Ramser of the band Mad Luck has completely changed her sound and even her name for a new project called Andi Zyland. This time around she worked with some real pros including Adrian Young (drummer for No Doubt) and Todd Forman (saxophonist for Sublime back in the day) known as The Moxy Brothers who mixed and produced her new single “New Static”. They also play on the song and helped co-write. The video was produced by Half Brothers Media. The very catchy “New Static” is now streaming on all major platforms.