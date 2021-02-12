New Order will be releasing a new live album AND film!

Education Entertainment Recreation comes out May 7th and was recorded at Alexandra Palace during the band’s only UK show of 2018.

That performance is being released on 2xCD, 2xCD with Blu-Ray, 3xLP, and as a limited edition box set with the inclusion of a book and art prints.

Education Entertainment Recreation tracklist:

01 Das Rheingold: Vorspiel

02 Singularity

03 Regret

04 Love Vigilantes

05 Ultraviolence

06 Disorder

07 Crystal

08 Academic

09 Your Silent Face

10 Tutti Frutti

11 Sub-Culture

12 BLT

13 Vanishing Point

14 Waiting for the Sirens Call

15 Plastic

16 The Perfect Kiss

17 True Faith

18 Blue Monday

19 Temptation

20 Atmosphere

21 Decades

22 Love Will Tear Us Apart

Here’s a clip from that show of New Order performing “Sub-Culture”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream