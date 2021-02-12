New Order will be releasing a new live album AND film!
Education Entertainment Recreation comes out May 7th and was recorded at Alexandra Palace during the band’s only UK show of 2018.
That performance is being released on 2xCD, 2xCD with Blu-Ray, 3xLP, and as a limited edition box set with the inclusion of a book and art prints.
Education Entertainment Recreation tracklist:
01 Das Rheingold: Vorspiel
02 Singularity
03 Regret
04 Love Vigilantes
05 Ultraviolence
06 Disorder
07 Crystal
08 Academic
09 Your Silent Face
10 Tutti Frutti
11 Sub-Culture
12 BLT
13 Vanishing Point
14 Waiting for the Sirens Call
15 Plastic
16 The Perfect Kiss
17 True Faith
18 Blue Monday
19 Temptation
20 Atmosphere
21 Decades
22 Love Will Tear Us Apart
Here’s a clip from that show of New Order performing “Sub-Culture”…
