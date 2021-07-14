Canadian indie rockers The New Pornographers will be hitting the road for a 12-stop North American tour that will have the band performing two much-loved albums in their entirety.

Some nights TNP will perform their 2000 debut Mass Romantic in full, while on alternate nights fans will enjoy music from their 2005 release Twin Cinema.

This lineup of The New Pornographers will include A.C. Newman, Dan Bejar, Joe Seiders, John Collins, Kathryn Calder, Neko Case, and Todd Fancey.

Newman said of the lineup, “Bejar is coming and God knows if we’ll get him again. When he moved to Spain 2 months after Mass Romantic came out, I thought he was done in the band and now 21 years later we’ve convinced him to come along for another ride.”

There’s more good news as well, as a vinyl reissue of Mass Romantic will arrive December 10th via Matador Records.

The limited-edition reissue will come in red vinyl and include a bonus 7-inch titled Letter From An Occupant, which features two rare B-sides: “The End of Medicine” and “When I Was a Baby.”

Check out the remastered version of the “Letter from an Occupant” music video…

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News