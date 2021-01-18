New Radicals are coming back together for a one-day reunion to perform their hit “You Get What You Give” for president-elect Joe Biden’s virtual “Parade Across America” on Wednesday, January 20th. It will be the band’s first performance together since 1999.

“You Get What You Give” has been a notable song throughout the Biden/Harris campaign. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff used the tune as a walk-out song during the campaign. The song is particularly dear to Joe Biden, as it was a favorite of his late son Beau who used the song as motivation during his battle with cancer.

“During breakfast, Beau would often make me listen to what I thought was his theme song, ‘You Get What You Give’ by the New Radicals,” Biden recalled in his 2017 memoir Promise, Me Dad. “Even though Beau never stopped fighting and his will to live was stronger than most – I think he knew that this day might come. The words to the song are: This whole damn world can fall apart. You’ll be ok, follow your heart.”

New Radicals frontman Gregg Alexander released a statement saying, “If there’s one thing on Earth that would possibly make us get the band together, if only for a day, it is the hope that our song could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time.”

Joe Biden’s “Parade Across America” will be livestreamed on Wednesday, January 20th starting at 3:15 p.m. ET at BidenInaugural.org and on the inaugural committee’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.