Louisville rock trio Blind Feline recently released a new single called “Rain Like Hell” and it really captures the power of a hard rain with its pace and passion. We asked the band what inspired the song:

The song is about being stuck in a storm at home, it ironically describes a rain of epic proportions, “I think I just heard a car hydroplane , driving conditions put a river to shame, got three feet outside of my door and I fell , cause the rains comin in like hell “ but also implies a connection to the human experience “I got a lot on my mind, but I hide it well when the rains comin in like hell” and has some love references in there as well. The rainstorm is kind of a frustration or darkness, translated into a fiery passion for love and purpose. It’s been one of our favorite songs to perform live because of the visceral energy it projects.

You can catch Blind Feline at Zanzabar along with Voodoo Economics on July 30th. Hear the new song below: