This year has brought several surprise releases from the estate of the late Tom Petty and now there’s even more on the horizon!

In honor of Record Store Day, as well as the album’s 25th anniversary, Rhino Records has announced it will be releasing a “reimagining” of Petty’s 1996 soundtrack for the movie She’s the One.

Angel Dream (Songs and Music From the Motion Picture She’s the One) will be a limited-edition cobalt blue LP that drops June 12th as part of a “RSD Drops event”, which is a workaround for indie retailers facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will also wrap up the celebration of Petty’s Wildflowers album, as most of the songs on She’s the One were recorded during the same time period.

The soundtrack included some songs that were left off the original Wildflowers album, recently included in the Wildflowers & All The Rest reissue. To take the place of those songs, four previously unreleased songs have been added to the reimagined set: two Petty originals (“105 Degrees” and “One Of Life’s Little Mysteries”), a cover of JJ Cale’s 1979 track “Thirteen Days,” and the instrumental “French Disconnection.” The remixed and remastered set, packaged with brand new cover art, also includes an extended version of “Supernatural Radio.”

Until then, check out this behind-the-scenes footage of Tom Petty working on the She’s the One soundtrack…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream