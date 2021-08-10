Today, August 10th, marks 25 years since the first of two Oasis performances at Knebworth Park in England. In honor of the milestone, a new trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary, Oasis Knebworth 1996.

The concerts were witnessed by over a quarter of a million fans from all over the world. Director Jake Scott wanted to craft a documentary of the iconic shows to tell “the story of that weekend and the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made it possible”.

A synopsis of the film says, “It is told through the eyes of the fans who were there, with additional interviews with the band and concert organizers,” and includes “extensive concert and exclusive never before seen footage, this is a joyful and at times poignant cinematic celebration of one of the most important concert events of the last 25 years.”

Oasis Knebworth 1996 is scheduled for a cinematic release on September 23rd. A live album and DVD of the shows (including a Super Deluxe Box Set containing 3 LPs, 2 CDs, a DVD and replicas of some original gig memorabilia) will be available November 19th.

