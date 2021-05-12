Hawks frontman Danny Cash is a former member of Louisville’s My Morning Jacket but obviously stays in touch with the band. Tom Blankenship (bass) and Patrick Hallahan (drums) have contributed to the Hawks new video for “Canyon Song” and Carl Broemel (guitar) mixed it which will be part of their new album Night and Day. WFPK is proud to share the new video and song before its release this Friday, May 14th!

Hawks is:

Danny Cash – vocals and guitar

Betsy Kelly – vocals and percussion

Marty O’Toole – lead guitar

David Woodmansee – keyboards

Tom Blankenship – bass

Patrick Hallahan – drums