A new video featuring the late, great Tom Petty on and offstage takes some of the sting out of his untimely death with joyful images of him touring with the Heartbreakers.

Culled from video footage recorded by Heartbreaker Ron Blair and documentarian Martyn Atkins, it reminds us how delightful and mesmerizing Petty was when was performing live.

From Finding Wildflowers, the alternate version of Petty’s acclaimed 1994 album, Wildflowers, check out the rollicking “Drivin’ Down to Georgia”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream

Want more music news? Follow our WFPK Music News podcast.

Want to always be in the know and have a chance to win great prizes like concert tickets? Subscribe to our newsletter.