WFPK presents New Year’s Eve with Bendigo Fletcher at Headliners Music Hall! The band has been touring in support of FITS OF LAUGHTER, their full-length debut, released earlier this year on Elektra Records. They’ll welcome in 2022 with a homecoming featuring two other Louisville favorites, BOA Boys and Routine Caffeine! We’ll be doing our traditional broadcast live from the venue, so stream it or listen at 91.9 beginning at 9:00 pm!

Want to join us at the club for a balloon drop and champagne toast? Details here!

>