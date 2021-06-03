After being postponed due to the spread of coronavirus, Newport Jazz Festival is set to return this year. Robert Glasper will serve as the event’s artist in residence, performing in some capacity on each night of the festival. Fans will also see performances by Wynton Marsalis, Khruangbin, Mavis Staples, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Andra Day, Ledisi, and many more.

Newport Jazz Festival will be held at Fort Adams in Newport, Rhode Island, from July 30-August 1. View the full lineup below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Jazz Festival (@newportjazzfest)

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.