Louisville funk/jam band Jameron aptly describe themselves as “502 Funk” and just released their brand new album Flash Flash today! It’s available on all streaming platforms. Full of good grooves and catchy lyrics, the lead track called “Planted” shows off their funky chops as an instrumental. The band made their debut in 2018 with the album Marmalade, then the Venture EP in 2020. Jameron is:

Cameron Culbertson (Guitar/Vocals)

Jackson Hallahan (Drums)

Meg Bridges (Vocals/Aux Percussion)

Paul Braun (Percussion)

Matt Thomasson (Saxophone)

Jeffrey Winner (Bass)