Nick Cave and longtime Bad Seeds collaborator Warren Ellis have shared their first official project as a duo. Announced last month with no release date, Carnage has just been digitally released by surprise.

Cave described the 8-track quarantine project as “a brutal but very beautiful record nested in a communal catastrophe.” Ellis shared how it came together saying, “Making Carnage was an accelerated process of intense creativity.” He explained, “The eight songs were there in one form or another within the first two and a half days.”

Physical copies of Carnage will be available on CD and vinyl on May 28th. Fans can pre-order the physical album now. Until then, stream Carnage below.