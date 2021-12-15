Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared another single from their upcoming soundtrack for the film La Panthére des Neiges (also known as The Velvet Queen). The new song is titled “Les Cerfs” and follows the release of the lead single “We Are Not Alone.”

La Panthére des Neiges follows photographer Vincent Munier and novelist Sylvain Tesson on their Tibetan quest for the titular snow leopard and other elusive wildlife.

The new film premieres in the U.S. on December 22. The soundtrack will be available on Friday, December 17. Listen to “Les Cerfs” below.

