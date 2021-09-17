Nick Cave has announced a new book Faith, Hope and Carnage in the wake of his son Arthur’s death in 2015. The synopsis referred to the upcoming release as a look into “Cave’s inner life over the last six years,” and “a meditation on big ideas including, faith, art, music, grief and much more.”

The memoir is based on 40 hours of interviews with journalist Sean O’Hagan. Cave said, “This is the first interview I’ve given in years. It’s over 40 hours long. That should do me for the duration, I think.” He described the process as “a strange, anchoring pleasure to talk to Sean O’Hagan through these uncertain times.”

O’Hagan said the book was based on,

“intimate and often surprising conversations in which Nick Cave talks honestly about his life, his music and the dramatic transformation of both, wrought by personal tragedy. Arranged around a series of themes—including songwriting, grief, creativity, collaboration, catastrophe, defiance and mortality—it provides deep insight into the singular mind of one of the most original and challenging artists of our time, as well as exploring the complex dynamic between faith and doubt that underpins his work.”

Faith, Hope and Carnage is set for release in fall 2022.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.