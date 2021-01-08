Nick Cave has spent his quarantine like many other artists over the past year: recording new music. The time has clearly been well spent, as he has a new full length album, titled Carnage, on the way. The announcement came at the end of a blog post on his Red Hand Files website, where the singer analyzed his time spent in quarantine, and how his past experiences with addiction and grief informed his ability to endure. One thing he couldn’t shake was the need to perform, and Carnage was the result.

He lamented his longing for live performance in the blog post saying, “There is a terrible yearning and a feeling of a life being half-lived. I miss the thrill of stepping onto the stage, the rush of the performance, where all other concerns dissolve into a pure animal interrelation with my audience. I miss the complete surrender to the moment, the loss of self, the physicalness of it all, the feeding frenzy of communal love, the religion, the glorious exchange of bodily fluids — and the Bad Seeds themselves, of course, in all their reckless splendor, how I miss them.”

Carnage follows the release of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds‘ 2019 album Ghosteen. It was recorded with the help of Bad Seeds cohort Warren Ellis. No release date has been announced.