Earlier this year, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis shared a 7″ single titled Grief. The release contained two songs “Letter to Cynthia” and Song for Cynthia,” and was previously only available for purchase at Cave’s website.

The songs were inspired by a fan question submitted to Cave’s Red Hand Files website in 2018 that read, “I have experienced the death of my father, my sister, and my first love in the past few years and feel that I have some communication with them, mostly through dreams. They are helping me. Are you and Susie feeling that your son Arthur is with you and communicating in some way?”

Cave said, “My reply was the first time I was able to articulate my own contradictory feelings of grief. Letters like Cynthia’s have helped bring me and many others back to the world. I recorded “Letter to Cynthia” and “Song for Cynthia” with Warren in November 2020 at Soundtree Studios in London. They are beautiful pieces and I hope you like them.”

“Letter to Cynthia” is now available digitally for the first time. Stream the song below.

